SEAN HANNITY: 'Radical' Kamala Harris cannot be trusted

Fox News host Sean Hannity likens a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris to rolling the dice on a "Marxist, leftist, socialist" "radical" on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a warning for all Americans on the left and right, and in the middle: Kamala Harris cannot be trusted. Her only core value is her own personal, political gain and ambition. Now, for decades, Kamala has done and said pretty much anything to advance her political career.

HARRIS LEAVES OUT DEADLY BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL IN SOARING PRO-MILITARY DNC SPEECH

...

You can vote for someone who actually wants to make America safer, more prosperous, more affordable and keep a system that is the greatest wealth-creating system in the world intact. It's called "capitalism." Or you could just roll the dice with a Marxist, leftist, socialist, Green New Deal radical who is left of Bernie Sanders, who will do or say anything for personal gain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP