Sean Hannity: Iran regime knows 'that there's a new sheriff in town tonight'

Sean Hannity blasted Democrats -- particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. -- over their continued criticism of President Trump's decision to order a drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

"It's now more clear than ever, Democrats care more about bashing this president than about literally anything else," Hannity said on his television program Monday. "For example, the strike that took out Iranian terrorist leader Soleimani, a huge success. The world is safer. One of the world's worst, most powerful terrorists is dead. The mob and the media, the Democratic Party, they just seem distraught."

Hannity called out Pelosi, who announced that she plans on taking measures to potentially curb President Trump’s ability to conduct military operations against Iran.

"Pelosi obviously, again, knows nothing about the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers. Yes, he's the elected commander-in-chief, not her," Hannity said. "And this totally unenforceable, non-binding resolution is nothing more than the latest political hit job to undermine the president, and frankly, make us less safe as a country. It also gives the mullahs of Iran another talking point."

"All this is are repulsive, continuous, never-ending double standards, more feigned selective moral outrage," Hannity added. "Only this time it impacts our safety and security at home, our fellow American citizens abroad, and our interests abroad."

The host commended the president's action, saying it was the right move.

"They are bad, evil actors in Iran. They're evil. But that doesn't necessarily mean they're stupid. They know that there's a new sheriff in town tonight," Hannity said. "The days of bribing our enemies and dictators and evil-doers around the world, if you will, are over."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.