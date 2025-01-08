SEAN HANNITY: These officials have failed the people of California

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses how California officials are responding to the wildfires plaguing residents on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Mayor Bass, Governor Newsom, the federal government, they have all failed the people of California. Much of the dry brush all across Southern California has not been cut back for quite some time. They have a science. It's called forestry. You have control burns. You prevent fires like this from happening. The L.A. Fire Department, they are understaffed. They're underfunded.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE

Mayor Karen Bass increased, by the way, this year's library budget by nearly $15 million while, simultaneously, cutting the fire department's funding by $17.6 million. That was only a couple of months ago.

