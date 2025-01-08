Expand / Collapse search
Media

SEAN HANNITY: These officials have failed the people of California

Hannity reacts to the California wildfires

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
 Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the response to the wildfires in California on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses how California officials are responding to the wildfires plaguing residents on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Mayor Bass, Governor Newsom, the federal government, they have all failed the people of California. Much of the dry brush all across Southern California has not been cut back for quite some time. They have a science. It's called forestry. You have control burns. You prevent fires like this from happening. The L.A. Fire Department, they are understaffed. They're underfunded.  

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE 

Mayor Karen Bass increased, by the way, this year's library budget by nearly $15 million while, simultaneously, cutting the fire department's funding by $17.6 million. That was only a couple of months ago.  

The mayor also recently touted a $400 million handout from the Biden administration, $400 million that they allocated for green environmental efforts at the Port of Los Angeles. On top of that, they spent another two plus billion dollars, and they can't afford to pay firefighters – knowing that wildfires like you're watching on your screen are common.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.

