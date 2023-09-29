SEAN HANNITY: New polls show Americans are over the Biden-Harris administration

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Joe Biden's latest polls numbers, the first impeachment inquiry hearing, America's border crisis and more amid another 'disastrous' week for the president.

SEAN HANNITY: We are at the end of what is another disastrous week for President Joe Biden. Look at this. The vast majority of Americans believe Joe is mentally, physically incapable of being president. He could barely walk down the baby steps of Air Force One, even with new special shoes since they started Operation Keep Joe from Falling. His own staff working overtime to keep that from ever happening again. And guess what? So far got off to a pretty bad start. He looks terrible. And by the way, he's now literally drawing comparisons to the Crypt Keeper. I mean, he just looks awful.

And worst of all, Biden's policies have been awful – the impact on millions of Americans, they are now suffering as a result of Bidenomics. Many Democrats are saying you might want to stop using that term. By the way, it's been a disaster. His economic policies, his energy policies. Biden Inflation back on the rise, interest rates. They're about to rise again. Also, American savings wiped out interest rates at a two decade high and about to go even higher. Credit card debt, the highest ever. Gas prices nearly double what they were under Donald Trump.

