SEAN HANNITY: The mask is coming off the Democrats

Democrats stopped pretending, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity says the Democratic Party has turned radically left on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Democrats for being out of touch with Americans on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The 2024 election is pretty much now in the rearview mirror. After a humiliating loss, Democrats kind of stopped pretending. The mask is coming off.  

ARE TRUMP SUPPORTERS OF COLOR RACIST OR MISOGYNISTS? BLACK TRUMP VOTERS IN DETROIT REACT 

In other words, the big lie – you know, they're not pretending anymore. They're no longer the party of hardworking, middle-class men and women. All of you watching this show – the people that make this country great and get to work hard, play by the rules, pay your taxes, obey the laws, take your kids to church, study with them at night, cook them dinner – you make the country great because they literally don't care.  

They don't care about the people that make America great. They are West Coast elitists and East Coast elitists: Hollywood, San Francisco, New York, D.C. – that's them.  

