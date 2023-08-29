Sean Hannity: Let's talk about Joe Biden's alleged pseudonyms

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Joe Biden's alleged pseudonyms email revelations and his "very real" bribery, money laundering allegations scandal that is getting worse by the day.

SEAN HANNITY: Let us all address the elephant in the room, shall we? Not the Republican elephant. Well, Joe Biden actually make it to the finish line in 2024. Now, forget about its typical four-day workweek. Forget about that's gone. Biden is now on track to barely work four days this month and is headed back to the beach again this weekend where he's struggling to even move. His beach chair needs more rest and relaxation. No doubt Joe Biden is struggling physically and mentally and is unable to handle the rigors of what is the most important job in the world. Even Democratic leftist commentators are now acknowledging what we've been telling you for over three years… But there's also another reason that Biden flees Washington, D.C., every chance he gets tonight, it's obvious the president is simply not capable of answering any real concerns about his very real bribery, money laundering allegations scandal, and that is getting worse by the day.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES SAYS IT HAS 5,000 EMAILS POTENTIALLY LINKED TO ALLEGED BIDEN PSEUDONYMS: LAWSUIT

…

This week, in response of a FOIA request, the National Archives and Record Administration confirmed that it was in possession of nearly 5,400 documents, emails or other communications featuring one of Joe Biden's pseudonyms that he utilized to conduct official business as vice president. Now move over Pierre Delicto and Carlos Danger because there are three new pseudonyms in town. It is now believed that Joe Biden used the names Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware to obscure his communications and kind of in the meantime, skirt records requests, including official White House e-mails about Ukraine that were purportedly now sent to Hunter Biden. Hmm. Just before his trip where he leveraged a billion dollars. That's what we're hearing. Now, why on earth would Hunter, a private citizen, be included on official government emails about Ukraine?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP