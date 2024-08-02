SEAN HANNITY: Kamala, with the help of the state-run media mob, is trying to obscure her record

Fox News host Sean Hannity exposes Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical record ahead of the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: We are only 95 days until Election Day and 46 days until early voting begins. A shocking new development from Kamala Harris. Now, for the very first time since her coronation, the Democratic hopeful spoke off script. It was just one sentence about the hostage release, but even that didn't go particularly well. It was another one of those words that didn't quite make any sense and Joe Biden was looking on, as per usual, totally dazed and confused and, for the first time in a while, I really can't blame him.

...

TRUMP CLASHES WITH ABC NEWS REPORTER OVER 'NASTY QUESTION,' BLASTS 'FAKE NEWS NETWORK' DURING HEATED Q&A

At least Joe has an excuse. What in the world was she trying to say? This is not rocket science. She was there to congratulate the American hostages on a safe return home. Clearly, this is why Kamala rarely ever speaks off script or takes questions without a teleprompter, but it's not the only reason.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP