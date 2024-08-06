Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris taps the 'most radical far-left governor' to be her running mate

Hannity vets the 'radical record' of Kamala Harris' running mate

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Sean Hannity vets the 'radical record' of Kamala Harris' running mate Video

Sean Hannity vets the 'radical record' of Kamala Harris' running mate

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

Fox News host Sean Hannity responds to Vice President Kamala Harris selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate and examines his "radical record."

Well, tonight, full confirmation that, yes, the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, is the single most radical, extreme and downright dangerous far-left politician ever coronated by the Democratic Party. Now she just tapped Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the single most radical far-left governor in the United States, to be her running mate. Make no mistake, Harris and Walz, they're political soulmates. Walz is the Bernie Sanders of Democratic governors. He has extreme positions on everything. He was a champion of woke politics. We'll go into great detail. He has a track record of scandal, dishonesty, and failure. He has deep, decades-long ties to China. 

VP KAMALA HARRIS PICKING GOV. TIM WALZ AS RUNNING MATE MET WITH MEDIA SCORN: ‘SUCH A WEIRD CHOICE’ 

There is a horrible rot now festering inside of the democratic radical left Socialist Party, and it's intertwined with socialism, anti-Semitism, a contempt for our country and the people who share those hateful beliefs. They all love Tim Walsh. He's their guy, and they're going to head to the polls and vote for Kamala. And if they succeed, these two political soulmates will try their best to reimagine the U.S. into something that will be completely and utterly unrecognizable. 

