SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris will say and do anything to get into power and stay in power

Fox News host Sean Hannity takes a deep dive into the political positions of both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on "Hannity."

TRUMP CLASHES WITH ABC NEWS REPORTER OVER ‘NASTY QUESTION,’ BLASTS ‘FAKE NEWS NETWORK’ DURING HEATED Q&A

HANNITY: Welcome to Hannity. Tonight, the world is on edge. In the span of 48 hours, two top terrorists were eliminated, including the leader of Hamas inside the Islamic Republic of Iran. At this hour, we are monitoring the situation abroad, where Iran's supreme leader has now vowed to retaliate against Israel. So now, Israel, they are battling Hamas in the south of Gaza, Hezbollah in the north, out of Lebanon, and likely facing more missile attacks from Iran and the Democrats, they are now running a presidential candidate that thinks Israel should not defend itself, constantly lecturing them to show restraint. And we should have the courage to never again use the term radical Islamic terrorism. Things have gotten extraordinarily dangerous around the globe, and they might get worse back at home. Democrats, the state run media mob, they are prioritizing identity politics. Today, former President Trump participated in a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists. And apparently, ABC reporter Rachel Scott was not happy about it. In fact, she didn't open with, "Mr. President, I hope you're feeling better after your assassination attempt." Nope, she opened the question and answer session with several hostile allegations.