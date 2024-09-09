Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is on home turf at ABC News with moderators who want her to win

Hannity calls out media coverage of Harris ahead of her showdown with Trump at the ABC News Presidential Debate

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris wants to grow the size of government to a scale we've never seen Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris wants to grow the size of government to a scale we've never seen

Fox News host Sean Hannity predicts how Harris versus Trump in the ABC News Presidential Debate will pan out on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out media coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the ABC News Presidential Debate on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala (is) on home turf at ABC News with moderators who want her to win. You know, barring any kind of political miracle here, it will be three on one against Donald Trump all night and all that we showed you.  

NATE SILVER REVEALS THE ONE BATTLEGROUND STATE THAT COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR KAMALA HARRIS 

ABC has an obligation to get answers because the election is in 57 days. Early voting ballots have gone out in states already. Early voting starts one week from tomorrow, and Pennsylvania rolls out quickly around the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

But after the debate, we will hold Kamala accountable. The media will say, "She strung three sentences together. She wins. She wins." We'll be in the Spin Room, we’ll be in Philly, we'll have our cheesesteak in the afternoon, and we will expose her radical agenda every night until election night.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.