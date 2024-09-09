SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is on home turf at ABC News with moderators who want her to win

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out media coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the ABC News Presidential Debate on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala (is) on home turf at ABC News with moderators who want her to win. You know, barring any kind of political miracle here, it will be three on one against Donald Trump all night and all that we showed you.

ABC has an obligation to get answers because the election is in 57 days. Early voting ballots have gone out in states already. Early voting starts one week from tomorrow, and Pennsylvania rolls out quickly around the country.

But after the debate, we will hold Kamala accountable. The media will say, "She strung three sentences together. She wins. She wins." We'll be in the Spin Room, we’ll be in Philly, we'll have our cheesesteak in the afternoon, and we will expose her radical agenda every night until election night.