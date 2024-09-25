SEAN HANNITY: Will Kamala Harris ever be asked about these radical positions?

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ media woes on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: She wants free housing, health care, food, education, amnesty and sex-change operations for illegal immigrants to reward them for their illegal behavior. Is Kamala ever going to explain these blatant lies? Is she ever going to be asked by the media? I doubt it.

Look at your screen. Will she ever be asked about her radical stated positions in her own words? Because tonight there was no mention of her support for getting rid of the filibuster to pass the $93 trillion Green New Deal, government health care for all, banning private health insurance, banning fracking and offshore drilling, or decriminalizing illegal immigration and offering all of this free. Free everything for illegals.

