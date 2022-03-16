Sean Hannity: Joe Biden should learn lessons from Ronald Reagan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity called out out the Biden administration Wednesday for not supplying Ukraine with the "tools of war" in its battle with Russia.



SEAN HANNITY: Many Americans tonight are asking this question. What should America’s role be when you see horror and mass graves and dead children and women in the streets, what is America’s role in this? Let me be clear what it shouldn’t be: A no-fly zone over Ukraine, that’s not America’s role, that can’t happen. That would likely put American fighters in a direct fighting position and in war with Russia. We cannot be the world’s police force. U.S. boots on the ground, that can’t happen either. It hasn’t worked out well in the past. This would involve the United States engaging then with Russia in a war and that could very likely signal the real beginning of World War III with nuclear proliferation just a button away.

BIDEN CALLS PUTIN A ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ AFTER SAYING RUSSIA IS INFLICTING ‘APPALLING DEVASTATION’ ON UKRAINE

But, America, we have a conscience and a soul, and we care about innocent men, women, and children. There are many ways that we can help. I go back to Ronald Reagan. He provided, for example, the mujahideen in Afghanistan, the stinger missiles. That helped Afghanistan defeat the former Soviet Union in the 1980s. Reagan made that happen. Reagan also provided weaponry to the freedom fighters, the contra rebels in Nicaragua to battle Daniel Ortega and the Sandinistas. He was successful there. Reagan never put a single American boot on the ground. These weapons helped these freedom fighters defeat bad actors. We should learn the lessons from Reagan.

UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY WARNS OF DIRE CONSEQUENCES IF HIS COUNTRY FALLS: WWIII ‘MAY HAVE ALREADY STARTED’

Give Zelenskyy what he’s asking for. The weapons that they need so they can battle back against Russia. The Ukrainian people, frankly, they've showed incredible courage and effectiveness so far against Russia. They are showing their willingness to do their own fighting. They are just asking for the tools of war. The late great Charles Krauthammer once wrote, "enter the Reagan Doctrine, which relies on indigenous, revolutionaries to challenge for reasons that parallel but need not coincide with ours the soviet empire and its periphery." This strategy effectively countered the Soviet communists, like I said, in places like Central America. Again, without putting an American boot on the ground and not risking a single American life.

This is similar to what President Trump did in 2017 with great success in Iraq. This is after Joe Biden and Barack Obama let this ISIS caliphate build out without a large group presence. Donald Trump utterly destroyed the ISIS caliphate using modern weaponry and technology to do it, pushing buttons in Tampa, Florida, and with pinpoint precision taking out one target after another. And two years later, President Trump utilized a similar strategy. He took out Iran's top terrorist, [Qasem] Soleimani, with a drone strike in Baghdad right there on the tarmac of an airport, again without putting a single boot on the ground. Trump projected peace through strength.