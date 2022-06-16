Sean Hannity: We have a whopping two and half years left of Joe Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SEAN HANNITY: As recession fears now grow. Mortgage rates on the rise, inflation a 41-year high. And the Biden price hikes are as bad as ever. And while Biden is dismissing the likelihood of a recession, while the fear is on Wall Street, they are growing louder and louder now, all while consumer spending is now running out of steam. Common sense Americans, they are continuing to suffer needlessly. All because of Joe Biden's failing far-left radical economic and anti-fossil fuel agenda.

Now, from gas pump prices to the grocery aisle, for one case, Biden's failures now are as undeniable as ever, as obvious and ever, and, frankly, as dangerous as ever. So tonight, I'm going to start by asking a couple of very simple and a couple of very straightforward questions. Have you ever seen one president or one administration fail this much, this fast?

Have you ever seen more incompetence, more bad policy, more outright lying than what we're now seeing from Joe Biden and the destructive Democratic agenda literally on a day-to-day basis? Record high gas prices. 41-year high of inflation. Reckless spending. Weak, I mean, very pathetically weak, diplomacy abroad. Abandoning our fellow Americans behind enemy lines. And the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Rising crime. A baby formula shortage. Relentless attacks on law enforcement.

Refusing to condemn Supreme Court justices and the doxing of their homes and their families and their churches. A complete catastrophe at our southern border and a complete disconnect from reality. By the way, this is only 18 months into his presidency. We got a whopping two and a half years to go because while Joe Biden is the administration tries to cut clout, tries to tout their economic recovery.

