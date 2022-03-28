Sean Hannity: Joe Biden is finding new ways to stoke confusion and chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity exposed how the White House and administration are back peddling comments Biden maid during his trip to Europe.

SEAN HANNITY: The ever struggling Joe Biden is doubling down on regime change in Russia, putting the White House in as much disarray as ever, spinning in circles on every single front. After yet another batch of very bizarre blunders that are sparking outrage from American allies all across the globe, we are now at a point where it is pretty much anyone's guess what the U.S. president actually means or is actually saying at any given time.

Now, Because just when you thought Biden couldn't get any worse - Well, he did. And any of any more off message? He did. And any more divorced from reality? He is.

Now, Joey is finding new ways to stoke confusion and chaos after his own administration had to clean up three huge, separate remarks over just a matter of days about Putin's bloody invasion against Ukraine. Now, first up, last Thursday, Biden was asked about a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia, telling reporters it would trigger a response in kind. A response in kind, meaning we'll do the same thing.

Now, shortly after, failed national security adviser, Jake Sullivan was forced to clarify Biden's remarks, saying it meant that the U.S. would "respond accordingly."

Well, why didn't you just say that? It only got worse from there. On Friday, Biden appeared to suggest the U.S. troops were headed to Ukraine. "You will see when you're there."

Again, in comes the White House comms team to clean up those remarks. "The president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position." You'll see it when you're there.

Anyway, that's not all, because on Saturday, Biden went off script during a speech this time in Poland and called for again regime change.