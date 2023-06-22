SEAN HANNITY: IRS whistleblowers emerge with explosive allegations about Hunter Biden probe

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to IRS whistleblowers alleging the DOJ went through great lengths to protect Joe and Hunter Biden from facing criminal charges despite a "mountain of damning evidence."

SEAN HANNITY: Earlier today, his [House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith] committee released bombshell testimony from not one, but two IRS whistleblowers. Now based on their serious allegations. Get this, pay close attention - it appears the Department of Justice, you thought it was corrupt. It's even more corrupt. This is a corrupt organization. They went to great lengths to protect Joe and Hunter Biden from ever, ever facing criminal charges despite what is a mountain of damning evidence. According to these whistleblowers, the IRS recommended felony tax charges against Hunter after they uncovered, get this, $8.3 million that he took in that was mysteriously excluded from Hunter Biden's tax returns. Now, that income came from foreign entities in Ukraine, Romania and China. That's only three countries. What about Russia and Kazakhstan and Mexico and a dozen other countries?

In fact, Hunter reportedly received around $6 million from China. And it appears that his father was in on it. In one encrypted text message. Listen to this. Between Hunter Biden and a Chinese business partner - This dated July 30th, 2017 - Hunter was very angry that a, quote, commitment from China was not fulfilled, threatening big consequences from, quote, ‘the Big Guy himself,’ his dad, who was sitting right next to him, that he wasn't made whole quote. ‘I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.’ Hunter continued quote, ‘I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person that he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,’ pops who takes half his income, the Big Guy, Joe.

HUNTER BIDEN TIED TO FOREIGN BANK SHUT DOWN FOR ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING RAISES EYEBROWS

…

Now, didn't Joe promise the American people over and over and over again… I never once spoke to my son about his foreign business dealings. Not one time. But it appears Joe is a critical part of that business. Instead of investigating the suspicious activities. Well, the DOJ went to great lengths we now know, to protect Joe Biden and his son. These whistleblowers' testimonies were mind-blowing.