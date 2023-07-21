Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Investigations are 'heating up' for Joe Biden

A 'malignant cancer' surround Biden's presidency

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Biden may be the most corrupt president in American history: Sean Hannity Video

Biden may be the most corrupt president in American history: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses President Biden's alleged corruption and his family's shady business deals on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discusses how the investigations are rolling in for President Biden and his family on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: BIDEN IS VERY CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF PUBLIC CORRUPTION

SEAN HANNITY: It is now very, very clear that a malignant cancer is within and surrounding Joe Biden's presidency. It is growing. It is growing daily. It is compounding. 

To quote John Dean, it now is also clear that Joe Biden may be the most corrupt president in American history, certainly in the modern era. Investigations are heating up. The walls are absolutely closing in. This is very real. 

House Republicans are now seeking answers on the White House's ever-changing story about Joe Biden's involvement, which he denied repeatedly during the campaign, with Hunter Biden's business dealings, noting that there has been a, quote, clear shift in the messaging. In other words, he lied. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.