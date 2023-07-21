SEAN HANNITY: Investigations are 'heating up' for Joe Biden

Sean Hannity discusses how the investigations are rolling in for President Biden and his family on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: BIDEN IS VERY CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF PUBLIC CORRUPTION

SEAN HANNITY: It is now very, very clear that a malignant cancer is within and surrounding Joe Biden's presidency. It is growing. It is growing daily. It is compounding.

To quote John Dean, it now is also clear that Joe Biden may be the most corrupt president in American history, certainly in the modern era. Investigations are heating up. The walls are absolutely closing in. This is very real.

House Republicans are now seeking answers on the White House's ever-changing story about Joe Biden's involvement, which he denied repeatedly during the campaign, with Hunter Biden's business dealings, noting that there has been a, quote, clear shift in the messaging. In other words, he lied.

