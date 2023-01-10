Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity investigates classified docs found at Penn Biden Center

Hannity examines the media coverage of the classified docs and the timing of the announcement

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity: Classified docs found at Biden office bought and paid for by China

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the media is more than happy to defend President Biden against all odds after classified documents were found at Penn Biden Center in Tuesday's opening monologue. 

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the classified documents originally discovered on Nov. 2 ahead of the midterms in the Penn Biden Center office. 

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight with a special look at the U. Penn. Biden's Center for Diplomacy and Engagement made possible, it appears, by the Communist Party of China. Now, in 2014, shortly after establishing the academic center, all in Biden's name and appointing the former vice president to lead the new department, $54 million in anonymous donations from China magically just poured right into the coffers. Now, last year, a government watchdog demanded that these sketchy donations be investigated out of national security concerns. And now, lo and behold, breaking this week, a trove of top secret classified documents, including sensitive compartmented information from the Obama administration. They were uncovered in a private, unsecured office at the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Engagement in a folder that was marked VP Personal. Now, this reportedly includes secret material surrounding the UK, Iran, Ukraine. Now, to put it simply, thanks to Joe Biden, America's most sensitive secrets were floating around in an unsecured office that was bought and paid for by the CCP. 

‘THE VIEW’ HOST DECLARES BIDEN DOCUMENT SCANDAL ‘HUGE WIN FOR TRUMP,’ ‘KILLS’ MAR-A-LAGO CASE

Now, of course, Joe Biden, he doesn't need to defend himself. Why should he? He's got Don Lemon. He's got liberal Morning Joe. He's got the ladies of The View. He's got two fake news networks, MSDNC, Fake News CNN, he's got The Washington Post, The New York Times, three networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, and dozens of other outlets that are more than happy to defend the president against all odds. 

