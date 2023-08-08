SEAN HANNITY: We hit a 'nerve' at the Biden White House

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the Biden White House responding to his recent interview with Speaker Kevin McCarthy discussing obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation.

SEAN HANNITY: I think we right here on this show, we did hit a nerve at the Biden White House. Apparently, they were watching this program last night, by the way. Thank you all for watching at the White House. And were triggered by this interview with the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. First, I really am… it means a lot to me that the Biden White House is watching this show, but they are clearly terrified of what is a very real impeachment inquiry.

Joe Biden's White House is now lashing out and accusing Speaker McCarthy for what he said on the show of actually lying. Well, considering Joe is the biggest liar, that gets interesting. Now wait until they hear the breaking news… I'm going to give the White House a preview of coming attractions. You want to tune in tomorrow night and the night after. There's going to be a lot of news. And a lengthy statement from White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Simms that probably took them all night to write. Simms is complaining that McCarthy is lying about three specific things.

