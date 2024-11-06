SEAN HANNITY: This is a good day for all Americans, even those that supported Harris

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election, becoming the 47th president of the U.S. on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: This is a good day for all Americans, even those that maybe supported the Harris campaign. Despite some fearmongering on the left, Donald Trump is not going to rule as a dictator.

The President-elect, Donald Trump , will work tirelessly within the bounds of the Constitution to make America great again, safer, freer, more prosperous, and a better place for all Americans.

That's his mandate—no more lawfare, no more censorship, lower taxes, lower interest rates, a secure border – the biggest national security threat we have, better trade policies, safer streets, no more woke madness and insanity, fewer regulations, lower prices at the grocery store and gas stations. This is what you, all of you, the American people, voted for. This is what Donald Trump ran on and will try to deliver on.