Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' "wild flipping, flopping" and "flailing" on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The "freedom and joy" party wants to take away your money to pay for college, health care, housing for illegals. They want to take away your money and your ability and choice to have your own health care plan.

37 DAYS: VP HARRIS REFUSES TO REVEAL POLICY POSITIONS, GIVE NEWS CONFERENCES OR INTERVIEWS

They want to pay for a $93 trillion New Green Deal that she co-sponsored in the Senate. You know, and now she's saying she completely changed her mind: "Alright, just for the sake of the campaign, I'll let you keep your private health insurance."

We hear the same message about the New Green Deal. She introduced both these bills in the Senate that she co-sponsored with Bernie Sanders, and her plan to ban fracking and offshore drilling: "Never mind. It's a campaign year, I can't run on what I really believe," and her promise to reimagine public safety, with fewer police, and defund and dismantle, no-bail laws.

