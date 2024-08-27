Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

SEAN HANNITY: The 'freedom and joy' party wants to take away your money

Kamala Harris won't say what she believes, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are selling 'snake oil' Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are selling 'snake oil'

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the vice president is in the midst of an identity crisis on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' "wild flipping, flopping" and "flailing" on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The "freedom and joy" party wants to take away your money to pay for college, health care, housing for illegals. They want to take away your money and your ability and choice to have your own health care plan.  

37 DAYS: VP HARRIS REFUSES TO REVEAL POLICY POSITIONS, GIVE NEWS CONFERENCES OR INTERVIEWS 

They want to pay for a $93 trillion New Green Deal that she co-sponsored in the Senate. You know, and now she's saying she completely changed her mind: "Alright, just for the sake of the campaign, I'll let you keep your private health insurance."

We hear the same message about the New Green Deal. She introduced both these bills in the Senate that she co-sponsored with Bernie Sanders, and her plan to ban fracking and offshore drilling: "Never mind. It's a campaign year, I can't run on what I really believe," and her promise to reimagine public safety, with fewer police, and defund and dismantle, no-bail laws.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The list of wild flipping, flopping, flailing goes on and on, but we don't really know where Kamala stands. Kamala won't say what she believes. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.