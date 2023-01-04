Sean Hannity: Drama billows from Washington with speakership fight in continued deadlock

Fox News host Sean Hannity says he doesn't have a crystal ball, but urged Republicans to get working on investigations and oversight as the speakership fight will reach its third day on Thursday.

SEAN HANNITY: Is it the disaster the media mob and Democrats want? Not yet by a long shot. There's nothing wrong about taking a few days to decide who will fill a very important and powerful position in the House of Representatives. And there's one other take here. Unlike Democrats, members of the Republican Party, they're not sheep who are, you know, will do what they are told. But still, an overwhelming majority of Republicans, over 200 to 20, prefer McCarthy for obvious reasons. He already laid out his commitments to America. That's the America First MAGA agenda. He vowed to stop Biden's reckless agenda. He also detailed all the investigations and the oversight that would take place under his watch. And you may remember, McCarthy also agreed to what is called a motion to vacate the speakership, although it would need five Republican votes. And that would be a serious insurance policy in the event that Kevin McCarthy didn't live up to his promises. That was a huge ask and a huge give, but the bar keeps changing.

Now, tonight, I don't have a crystal ball. I can't tell you how long this will take. I can't predict what will happen, like many of you watching. I just want them to get working. I want oversight of the Biden administration. I want his family's business dealings investigated. I want the FBI and the DOJ probed for bias and abuse of power. I want our border secure. I want our economy to recover. I want to return to energy independence. And Republicans, if they're ever going to take back power and turn this great country around, they will need to rally around real issues that matter to millions of Americans out there coast to coast. What I can tell you tonight is this, that the one thing that House Republicans seem to all agree on is that agenda.