SEAN HANNITY: The Dems are running 'very scared'

Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats are in a "full on state of panic" as the races with Republican candidates grow tighter on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE NOW PLAYING THE BLAME GAME

SEAN HANNITY: No one can predict what will happen come Election Day, but I do know that Democrats are running very scared. Now we know tonight we are witnessing a full on state of panic on the left. And of course, there was no panic when your gas prices were spiking or when inflation went through the roof was supposedly transitory. They told us it wasn't a big deal and for months they didn't even know that there was a baby formula shortage.

They frequently accuse us of overreacting to violent crime, CRT, Afghanistan, the border crisis, the fetanyl crisis. And yet they are totally unbothered by any of the very real pain and suffering that the American people are now facing. 70% of Americans fully are living paycheck to paycheck, barely making ends meet. Many of those people are not making ends meet and just for bare necessities while they're spending on their credit card.

