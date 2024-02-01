SEAN HANNITY: Democrats have 'lost their minds'

Fox News host Sean Hannity argues President Biden can reinstate all of former President Trump's border policies on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: This Biden-made crisis, it needs to end right now. Illegal immigrants, they're just pouring into this country. They're coming from these countries. We keep reminding you – Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, China, Russia, some of our top adversaries. And we also have top retired FBI officials warning Congress of the danger, calling this an invasion of military-aged men. And just today, ICE officials announcing that they captured a known terrorist who illegally entered the country back in March of 2023. And it gets worse, according to a new report in the Washington Examiner, a watchdog investigation found that your tax dollars, they're being funneled directly to illegal immigrants.

According to the report, illegal immigrants coming to the southern border, they have received over $1 billion in money, cards, envelopes of cash and other benefits, all paid for by you, the taxpayer. Not only is Joe aiding and abetting in the lawbreaking, he's now using your money to pay illegals to break the law. So what's Biden's big solution? Well, he says he needs Congress to help him secure the border. No, that's another lie. He said he's done everything he can. No, Joe is lying. He doesn't need Congress at all. Joe can simply reinstate all of the Trump-era policies that were working.

We had the most secure border in history, and he could do it with the stroke of a pen just as quickly as he undid them with a stroke of the pen. And by the way, some members of Congress didn't exactly inspire confidence with their votes today. Look at this. In the House of Representatives, they passed a bill to deport illegal immigrants found guilty of drunk driving. But 150 Democrats voted against the bill. Why would anybody be against this? This is the radical extreme, you know, new Green Deal, climate alarmist, religious cult Democratic Party of today. This is a clear and present danger to the entire country. And even worse, radical Squad members like Cori Bush and Congresswoman Tlaib; they voted against the bill banning Hamas terrorists from the U.S. You can't make up this insanity.

Now, the legislation says that no person who, "participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to or otherwise facilitated the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel or attacks after that shall be ineligible for any relief under the immigration laws." How did Democrats, 150 of them, justify allowing even known terrorists into the country? They have lost their minds. And while Democrats refuse to do anything to secure the borders, well, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, he's taking the necessary action, by the way, with the help of 25 Republican governors around the country, who deserve a lot of credit. But he is refusing to cut down the razor wire. He's leaving the Texas National Guard in place in Eagle Pass. He has the support of nearly every Republican governor across the country, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who today announced he is sending his state's National Guard to help and assist what he is calling an invasion.