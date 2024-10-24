SEAN HANNITY: Democrats have failed Americans

Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity tells Americans to get out and vote on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats, they have failed Americans, all of you across the country. Their policies have caused backbreaking inflation, rising crime, a housing crisis, and, of course, an illegal immigration crisis. It has created one of the biggest national security threats in the history of our country. 

Democrats are desperate. They are terrified of losing power. They hate Donald Trump. They will jump through hoops to turn out their base. The only way to counter this is to treat every single day like Election Day. 

In states all across the country, it's Election Day. You can vote tomorrow morning and don't wait. The polls, get out, vote, bank your vote.  

