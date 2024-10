Florida is taking legal action against the Department of Justice over its handling of the investigation into the second Trump assassination attempt, alleging that the agency is stifling the state-level probe.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody explained the decision to file suit against the DOJ in a "Fox & Friends" exclusive claiming the agency has "frustrated" the state's efforts "at every turn."

"Governor DeSantis was very clear he wanted Florida to move forward with an independent investigation of state crimes, working with the federal government, of course, but he felt that was in the best interest of the state, our sovereignty and for the American people, as there are concerns that the same federal agencies investigating the assassination attempt are the ones that are seeking to go after and prosecute the president, the victim in this case," Moody told Brian Kilmeade on Thursday.

"And so we hoped that this day would not come, but at every turn, as we have moved forward with our investigations, they have attempted to frustrate that," she continued. "And in fact, it came down to them stating that they were suspending state jurisdiction, which would indefinitely put our investigation on hold. We don't believe the law supports that."

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, claims the DOJ has inhibited Florida officials from interviewing witnesses, pursuing state-level charges and ultimately could not conduct its own, parallel probe until the federal prosecution concluded.

"Every day that Florida is prevented from investigating, the State's case becomes harder to prove at trial," documents read.

Trump survived an alleged attempt on his life Sept. 15 after the Secret Service opened fire on a suspect hiding in shrubbery surrounding Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course, where the Republican presidential candidate was playing.

DeSantis announced the state of Florida would conduct its own investigation into the matter, arguing it would be in the "best interest" of the state and the country.

"In my judgment, it is not in the best interest of our state or of our nation to have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation, especially when the most serious, straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law, not federal law," he told reporters last month.

The lawsuit comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ would cooperate in Florida's independent investigation.

"As I said immediately after the event, the Justice Department would spare no resource to ensure accountability in this matter. Since then, our prosecutors and agents … have been working around the clock to discover the necessary evidence to ensure accountability," he said.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Routh, fled the area but was quickly arrested during a traffic stop near Palm City, Florida. He remains in federal custody.

The Justice Department has declined to comment on the Florida lawsuit.

"Certainly, when this took place, many of our local agencies assisted," Moody said. "In fact, we were responsible for apprehending the defendant. We have done everything in our power to assist, but when it comes down to going after the most serious crimes for state law violations, including other state crimes that resulted from the fleeing and eluding, that has been frustrated at every turn."

"We've made contact. We've had meetings, but unfortunately… Florida, and I, as attorney general, are going to stand up for the sovereignty of this state and push back on what we believe is an overreach of federal power," she continued.

It was just over two months since a 20-year-old gunman climbed to the roof of a building on the perimeter of a Trump rally in Butler, Pa., and opened fire, narrowly missing the former president just minutes into his speech.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.