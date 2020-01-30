Sean Hannity: Democrats' impeachment argument is almost 'too insane to be true'

Sean Hannity criticized Democrats once again Thursday night for trying to prolong the president's Senate impeachment trial, calling their case "insane."

"Democrats' argument is almost now... too insane to be true," Hannity said on his television program. "Again, they claim that their rock-solid case [is] totally proven, but we want you to bring in about a half a dozen new people, more witnesses, people we didn't even call or subpoena to prove our case."

Hannity said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is having a "meltdown" as their case declines.

"Even Nancy Pelosi, she's now beginning to see the handwriting on the wall and she is apoplectic and furious and even beginning a meltdown," Hannity said.

"The president's team is there to dismantle the Constitution of the United States. And some of them are even lawyers," Pelosi said at a press conference earlier Thursday. "Well, he will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don't have a trial. You don't have a trial if you don't have witnesses and documentation and that."

"Pretty scary, rage-filled fantasy land," Hannity said in response. "Well, this is why voters, they see through the charade. And all of this is a culmination of a three year long, nonstop, never-ending temper tantrum by Democrats who still cannot accept the will of the American people from 2016."

The host also criticized Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for continuing to protect the intelligence community whistleblower's identity.

"Despite a mountain of evidence about the fake, hearsay whistleblower's political bias and seedy connections and connections to [the] congenital liar's [Schiff's] office. Apparently, he's a delicate flower," Hannity said. "He who must not ever be named, Lord Voldemort, the whistleblower."