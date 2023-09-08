SEAN HANNITY: From day one, Biden has failed to lead on every major issue

FOX News host Sean Hannity takes aim at President Biden for his leadership failures as a recent poll shows dissatisfaction with the White House on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with a very simple question, and every American needs to ask this question: Are you better off now than you were four years ago? According to virtually every poll, every indicator, the answer is a resounding no, and Americans now clearly see who is at fault. From day one, Joe Biden has failed to lead on every major issue of our day.

Ask yourself, can you name one major accomplishment? Now some blame Biden's age and obvious cognitive decline. Others believe that Joe is not that bright. I tend to believe both, and he's in over his head. But at the very core of Biden's leadership failures is basically his character or frankly, his lack thereof. Now, for decades, Biden's moral cowardice, poor judgment went under the radar during easy Senate elections in deep blue Delaware, and during an eight-year stint riding Barack Obama's coattails as vice president. In 2020, during a desperate bid to unseat Donald Trump, well the media mob, Big Tech, countless government bureaucrats, FBI while meeting with Big Tech weekly, they all worked together to sweep Joe Biden's alleged corruption under the rug. But as a failing president, there is nowhere left for Biden now to hide.

Look at this cover, today's New York Post, 61% believe that your president, Joe Biden, was involved in Hunter Biden's business, something he swore that not once did he ever talk to his son, brother or anybody for that matter about. Now, the Post is referencing a CNN poll and the numbers get even worse among independents: 64% of this very important voting bloc believe that Joe Biden was involved in his son's shady business deals. You know, millions, tens of millions of dollars, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Mexico, other countries. Out of everyone polled who believes Biden was involved with Hunter's businesses, yeah, 69% think that Joe Biden broke the law. Now, of course, everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but there is real evidence of bribery, corruption, tax fraud, FARA violations and money laundering.

