Hannity: 'Crickets' from Bernie, AOC, Kaepernick as Cubans fight for freedom

Sen. Sanders, who praised Fidel Castro's literacy programs, ignoring anti-government demonstrations

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Host of 'Hannity' asks progressive Democrats if they stand with the citizens of Cuba who seek liberty and freedom.

Sean Hannity called out far-left Democrats such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, l-Vt, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for failing to vocally back Cuban protesters, who have taken to the streets and demanded an end to communism. The host of "Hannity" also noted Monday that other "social justice warriors," like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick should show "some solidarity" with the movement.

RUBIO BLASTS BIDEN ON CUBA: 'I DON'T KNOW WHY IT'S SO HARD FOR THEM TO CRITICIZE MARXISTS'

SEAN HANNITY: America's top radical socialists, they are well, predictably, yet eerily silent. Lifelong communist, you know, the guy that honeymooned in the former Soviet Union, Bolshevik Bernie Sanders, praised Castro's literacy programs and frequently attacks Republicans. He's been completely silent about the ongoing demonstrations in Cuba. So, Senator, do you stand with the people of Cuba for liberty? For freedom? Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, the real speaker of the House, missing in action, the left social justice warriors, they, too, are missing in action. 

Even still tonight, one-time backup quarterback turned woke profiteer Colin Kaepernick. See him right there decked out in his Fidel Castro shirt? He doesn't seem to care about those that are now crying out, risking their lives for freedom in communist Cuba. Colin, by the way, the guy on the shirt that you're wearing in that picture right there, that guy. Yeah, he was a ruthless mass murderer, Colin. Maybe that's something to take a knee about, maybe show some solidarity for Cuba's freedom movement that's going on. So far, it's crickets.

