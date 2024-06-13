Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

SEAN HANNITY: Biden spent the day humiliating himself

The G-7 Summit is not going well, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down President Biden's G-7 Summit appearance on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s G-7 appearance on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight in Europe, where Joe spent the day humiliating himself and us on behalf of America on the world stage yet again. He is in Italy for the 50th G-7 Summit. (It is) not going particularly well.  

Joe started the summit by awkwardly kissing Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the head (and) sniffing her hair at one moment, seemingly. Then, he saluted Meloni before shuffling away. Then, during a parachute demonstration, Biden got dazed and confused (How shocking!) and started to just wander off like that as other G-7 leaders looked on in agony, desperate for somebody to bring Joe back into the fold.  

Luckily, Italy's prime minister very graciously helped Biden get back to the group and during the summit, Biden also somehow mustered the energy for a speech, but unfortunately, he got distracted by a plane flying overhead.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.