Sean Hannity: Biden and NATO need to do only two things to help Ukraine defeat Russia

Sean Hannity broke down what the Biden administration and NATO can do help Ukraine defeat Russia without putting American boots on the ground Tuesday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The Ukrainian people have shown valor, courage, bravery and a willingness to fight for their own country. We can play a critical role, as can NATO and western European countries, and take a page out of the Reagan doctrine.

Instead of sending in waves of U.S. ground troops to foreign lands in a long bloody conventional war. Reagan armed our allies. For example, the mujahideen, not exactly our allies, but he [Reagan] armed them so they could fight for their own freedom and their own country, and they did and they won. They defeated the former Soviet Union in the 80s. Also, Ronald Reagan helped the Nicaraguan freedom fighters, the contra rebels who were fighting then against the Soviet backed sandinistas, and they were successful.

Biden could do the same thing in conjunction with NATO countries and western European countries. Really two things need to happen. Only two. American and western European weapons are not getting to Ukraine fast enough. I do blame our lethargic federal government. We need to see the urgency. They’re fighting it in real time, not through some bureaucratic red tape and slow leadership. They need a constant flow of stingers, javelins, drones, anti-missile, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition in the hands of the Ukrainians and they need it without delay. You think about it. It’s a nine-hour flight from Washington D.C. to Poland. That’s it. You can do it very quickly.

Number two, our allies in Europe, they need to stop funding the war. By funding it, I’m talking about countries like Germany, many other western countries, they continue to purchase massive amounts of oil and gas from Russia. Guess what? That money is going into Putin’s pocket and that helps him fund this war. It’s keeping his economy afloat. We’re talking about billions of dollars everyday.