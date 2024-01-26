SEAN HANNITY: Biden is pitting law enforcement against law enforcement in border crisis

Fox News host Sean Hannity raises concerns over the record number of "illegal immigrant" encounters at the southern border under President Biden on "Hannity."

BORDER PATROL HAS "NO PLANS" TO REMOVE RAZOR WIRE SET UP BY TEXAS AMID FEUD WITH BIDEN ADMIN

HANNITY: As reported by our very own Bill Melugin, "In a Friday news dump, Customs and Border Patrol officially reports 302,034 migrant, [which would be illegal immigrant], encounters in December, the highest month ever recorded. CBP also reports Border Patrol arrested 19 people on the FBI terrorist watch list in December, bringing the total to 50 arrests for the fiscal year 2024 so far." And as John Solomon, first reported right here on this program last night, high ranking former FBI officials are now calling the crisis at our southern border an "alarming and perilous" invasion of military aged male foreigners who pose one of the most pernicious, ever threats to American security. And now the showdown at the Texas border, it is escalating thanks to your president. Why?

Joe Biden issued a deadline of today demanding that Texas allow federal officials access to Shelby Park. This is at Eagle's Pass, an illegal immigration hotspot on the border that was seized by Texas officials. In other words, Biden painted himself into a corner now, because breaking tonight, Texas, they're not going to comply. So what's Joe Biden going to do now? Is he going to try and federalize the Texas Guard, as some Democrats are recommending? Is he going to try to arrest the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott? Will he order a physical confrontation between Texas security officials? Are you serious? This is a huge crisis. Joe Biden has put them in a position where he's pitting law enforcement versus law enforcement.