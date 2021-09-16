Sean Hannity: Things have gone 'so wrong, so fast' in only eight months with Biden

Sean Hannity called out President Joe Biden on Wednesday, arguing there is a long list of leadership failures that have accumulated over the past eight months. Along with "abandoning Americans in Afghanistan," Hannity argued "surging inflation, reckless spending, rising crime, COVID" shows an "unmitigated disaster" that has unfolded under the president’s administration.

SEN. TED CRUZ: BLOOD WILL BE SPILLED OVER THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S MISTAKES IN AFGHANISTAN

SEAN HANNITY: The Biden agenda is failing on every front, from abandoning Americans in Afghanistan, I never thought I'd see that my lifetime. Surging inflation, reckless spending, rising crime, COVID, just an unmitigated disaster. 300 percent increase in cases from where we were last year, and of course, the growing crisis at the southern border. Begging OPEC for oil. Did you ever think that would happen? Things worsening by the day and in a mere eight months, it has gone so wrong, so fast.

Migrant encounters over 200,000 yet again in August, showing no signs of slowing down, on track to have a 25 or 30-year record high of illegal immigrants that they're processing across the border right in the middle of a pandemic with high COVID positivity rates, no testing or vaccine mandates for illegal immigrants, and then people dispersed all over the country. Meanwhile, the price of groceries is up dramatically. New cars, used cars, the price of lumber, aluminum through the roof, price of gasoline up, gasoline up on average, $1.50 a gallon nationwide, begging OPEC to increase production, heating, cooling home prices through the roof.

WATCH FULL SEAN HANNITY-NEWT GINGRICH INTERVIEW BELOW: