SEAN HANNITY: This week Biden's cognitive struggles were indisputable

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts concerns over President Biden's "cognitive struggles" on "Hannity."

REPUBLICANS SLAM BIDEN AS 'UNFIT' FOR OFFICE AFTER CLASSIFIED DOCS REPORT, AS DEMOCRATS SAY HE'S CLEARED

HANNITY: Now, this was not the only time Joe remembered having a conversation with a dead person this week alone, during a fundraiser in New York on Wednesday, Biden reportedly claimed to have spoken to the former German chancellor, Helmut Kohl, while he died in 2017 and at the 2021 G7 summit it was actually Angela Merkel who was there, you know, look, on a serious note in all of this, this is getting scary.

Democrats are at the point where they can't deny what the world is clearly seeing. Remember President Xi is watching, Putin is watching, Kim Jong Un is watching and the Mullahs in Iran are watching. But it seems Democrats don't have the courage to do what is right. And here's how Axios put it: "A former Biden aide described Democrats' dilemma: 'Taking the nomination away from Biden is like taking the car keys away from your parents.'" I'm sorry, but that's ridiculous. This is not about Biden's feelings. It is about being the leader of the free world. This is about his ability to be the president. Let me put it to you this way and I'm being serious, this is not a joke, to quote Joe. Would you hire Joe Biden to manage your finances? Would you hire him? As I was asking Joe Concha to drive your kids to school? Or what about making life-altering decisions for you? Do you think he's even capable of directing traffic at this point? What about those nice people that you meet at the door when you enter a Walmart or Target that tell you where you can find the department that you're looking for? I don't think he'd be up to the job, because I doubt he could remember where all the departments are.