Sean Hannity: Biden’s cognitive problems are 'becoming worrisome to me'

Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned the extent of President Biden's cognitive struggles Monday and whether they had affected his ability to run his administration.

"It's getting a little scary," Hannity told "Fox News Primetime" host Lawrence Jones. "It's funny because the media was attacking me for saying that Joe looks weak and he looks frail and he's struggling cognitively. Well, every day now, pretty much, when he speaks, when he's allowed to speak, he's struggling."

Jones then cited a Politico report published last week that revealed Vice President Kamala Harris has held calls with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Hannity described the story as "underreported," arguing that a vice president holding solo calls with foreign leaders is unusual in a new administration.

"I would expect the president, the commander-in-chief, to be leading our foreign policy, and right now, I'm not exactly sure that Joe Biden is in," Hannity said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Here's what I ask everybody to do. Don't take Sean Hannity's word for it. Go back and Google or Yahoo 'Joe Biden,' his name. Look up some videos. Look at him, tapes of him 10 years ago. Look at tapes of him from four years ago when he left office," he added. "To me, it's very obvious. I'm not a doctor. I'm not playing one on television or radio.

"I want the best for our country, though. And I want a president that's fully, completely engaged. And it's now becoming worrisome to me."