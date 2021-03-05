Hannity charges Biden has 'totally subordinated' Border Patrol 'to illegal immigrants'

The crisis at the southern border is escalating, with tent cities sprouting up from the ground and dangerous cartels growing more powerful by the day, but the Biden administration wants you to believe "there is no crisis whatsoever," Fox News host Sean Hannity said Friday.

"In less than fifty days in office, the Border Patrol has totally been subordinated to illegal immigrants and deteriorated under Biden's policies," the "Hannity" host said.

With emergency migrant shelters at the border operating at near full capacity, "the Department of Homeland Security believes a record 117,000 unaccompanied minors will be coming here alone and will be intercepted. The Biden administration is eyeing a site in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a shelter for unaccompanied minors, as a part of their plan to spread out illegal immigrants all across the continental U.S.," Hannity explained.

Meanwhile, Fox News has confirmed the CDC is allowing child migrant shelters to expand to their pre-pandemic capacity.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION LETS CHILD MIGRANT CENTERS EXPAND TO 100% CAPACITY

"Biden promised to hand out amnesty to illegal immigrants. He's doing so," Hannity said. "He vowed to increase asylum visas. He vowed to stop and end all border wall construction. He's done that. He's ordered Border Patrol to release illegal immigrants into American cities after they are processed, which would be against the law, but who cares? He does everything by executive fiat."

The host borrowed a phrase from White House press secretary Jen Psaki by saying that Biden may want to "circle back" on his policies as the situation deteriorates.

"Open borders, catch and release, amnesty, all in the Biden Sanctuary States of America, all in the middle of a pandemic, and yet the Biden administration [is] bypassing laws of this land, abandoning the Border Patrol and opening the floodgates.

"We have dangerous cartels getting rich through human trafficking, 90% of the heroin in this country, fentanyl, pouring across the border, not helping our opioid crisis and now a massive humanitarian crisis is looming for all of us, but the Biden administration won't even admit there is a problem."