SEAN HANNITY: Biden is the 'biggest loser' amid apparent Israeli strikes on Iran

Fox News host Sean Hannity decries President Biden's "don't" policy regarding Israel and Iran on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Without a doubt, the biggest loser from last night to today was Joe Biden. Now, late last week, you might recall when the Islamic Republic of Iran was about to strike Israel, Biden politely told the mullahs in Iran: "Don't." And then he shuffled off to the beach.

ISRAEL HITS IRAN WITH 'LIMITED' STRIKES DESPITE WHITE HOUSE'S REPORTED OPPOSITION

The very next day, Iran — they attacked Israel; 170 drone strikes, more than 30 cruise missiles, 120 ballistic missiles. Ninety-nine percent of them were stopped. They never landed at their target. Now, a few days later, when Israel was planning their response, Biden once again uttered his favorite phrase: "Don't."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This time, he was telling Prime Minister Netanyahu, don't respond, give Iran a pass. Now Israel then disregarded Biden, thankfully, and they went ahead with last night's targeted attack and reportedly keeping Joe out of the loop — wisely so — until the last minute. Now the world simply has no respect for Joe Biden. That's why he is the biggest loser. Nobody listens to him, nobody cares what he has to say, nobody thinks he even knows what day of the week it is. And just to keep track, Biden's one-word foreign policy. I guess we can call it the Biden doctrine, the "don't" doctrine, is disregarded by our enemies, it is disregarded by our allies, and a few weeks ago, well the Houthi rebels, you might recall, they ignored Biden's "don't" and continued to attack cargo ships.