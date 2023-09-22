SEAN HANNITY: The Biden administration is barely treading water

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden's cognitive decline in the wake of a problematic week while facing multiple crises throughout the country.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, the Biden administration, they're barely treading water. Polls are bad. The economy is bad, the border, well that's a nightmare. The cost of energy now once again through the roof, crime out of control all over the country. Rampant homelessness, the likes of which we haven't seen in a long time. And the president can barely string together a coherent sentence without assistance. And Biden's weaponized Department of Justice, well, they've lost all credibility.

…

It's sad. It's humiliating. It's embarrassing for the country. His cognitive struggles might actually be the least of his problems. We've got a new poll showing that nearly half of you, the American people, support the impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden. They believe that Biden is corrupt and he should be held accountable. Meanwhile, Biden and Trump, well, they're beyond a dead heat. Trump now winning in most polls. CBS poll even has Trump at the 50% threshold. That's a big number. Voters are now giving Biden low marks for the economy. Inflation and his age is obviously a massive concern among the American people, who are also rightly appalled at Biden's border crisis, you know, which has been critical from day one, even though they say all the borders closed.

