SEAN HANNITY: America's relationship with China has severely deteriorated

There has been 'no accountability' for China

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity recaps the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Biden in San Francisco on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity discusses how America's relationship with China has severely weakened since President Biden entered office on "Hannity."

BIDEN-XI MEETING TO SEAL DEALS ON FENTANYL, MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

SEAN HANNITY: America's relationship with China has severely deteriorated since Joe Biden has become president and frankly, for good reason. 

China's Xi Jinping

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

China, we all know, infected the world with COVID-19, a disease that killed more than a million Americans. There has never been any accountability. They continue to ship massive quantities of cheap fentanyl to North America. That is a drug that is killing 200 of our fellow Americans every single day. 

Again, never held accountable. They threaten our allies, including Taiwan and the Philippines, constantly flying into Taiwan airspace. Constantly. They conduct hostile maneuvers around our military aircraft in international airspace. They confront our Navy in international waters. And Joe Biden does nothing.

