SEAN HANNITY: The American people no longer care what legacy media has to say

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the media’s meltdown over President-elect Trump’s win on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, it is official. The Democrats are definitely in disarray. Donald Trump has, frankly, won, and he has broken them maybe beyond repair. Now, turn on any left-leaning outlet. The chaos, the infighting and the hysteria (is) through the roof.

MEGHAN MCCAIN RIPS ‘THE VIEW’ FOR LIBERAL BIAS AS CO-HOST LASHES OUT AT VOTERS OVER TRUMP VICTORY

Now, the co-hosts of that hard-hitting news show, "The View," are having a very hard time processing Donald Trump's win as they try to figure out just how many racists are lurking in the shadows.

According to our reports, Biden's staff and Kamala ’s staff all turned on each other, blaming each other, making for a very awkward last few months.

The American people no longer care what legacy media, what Hollywood, what Obama, what the celebrities have to say. Why? Because they have zero influence. Legacy media (and) celebrity influence is completely dead.