Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt engaged 

Fox News Channel hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have officially taken their relationship to the next level.

Hannity proposed to Earhardt over Christmas at their home church, solidifying their long-term commitment to each other. The newly engaged couple had the blessing and support from their children, who "couldn’t be happier," according to the couple.

"We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives," Earhardt and Hannity said.

Earhardt and Hannity originally bonded over their deep faith, and the two have placed God first in their relationship, thus rendering the proposal at their home church as the "perfect place" to pop the question, according to the couple. They met with their minister after the engagement.

While the two prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, they have made their long-distance relationship work with weekend trips between New York, where Earhardt is based, and Florida, where Hannity resides. With a mutual respect for each other’s careers, both Hannity and Earhardt have long-term deals to remain at FOX News Media, where Earhardt will continue to co-host "FOX & Friends" from New York while the primetime star will continue to host his eponymous show "Hannity" from Florida.

Both Earhardt and Hannity were previously married and "still get along well" with their ex-spouses and "everyone is supportive of each other," according to the couple.

"We actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time," they said.

Earhardt and her former husband have an amicable shared relationship in raising their daughter that "works seamlessly."

Hannity has been the top-rated program in his timeslot for the past 15 years and is the longest running cable news host in history. A Fox News original, he joined the network when it launched in 1996, previously co-hosting "Hannity & Colmes." In addition to his primetime show, Hannity also reaches millions on his hit radio show, which syndicates to 750 stations across the country.

Hannity recently added a new FOX Nation show, "Sean," to his portfolio, which includes long-form interviews and debuted earlier this month featuring a sit-down with the iconic Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone. He also recently served as the host of the fifth annual FOX Nation "Patriot Awards," honoring everyday heroes for their service and patriotism.

Earhardt joined the network in 2007 and has served as co-host of "FOX & Friends" since 2016. The popular 3-hour morning show has been No. 1 for more than 20 consecutive years. Author of four New York Times bestsellers, including three No. 1 children’s books, Earhardt also hosts Ainsley’s Bible Study on FOX Nation. Earlier this year, she was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree from the University of South Carolina for her professional achievements in broadcast news and as an author.