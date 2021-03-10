New York Times' Taylor Lorenz 'stalks teenagers on the internet', then complains of harassment: Sean Davis

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis described New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday as "the journalism equivalent of the creeper creeping by the schoolyard asking the kids if they want any free attention".

On Monday, Lorenz had tweeted a call for the support of women "enduring online harassment."

"It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear campaign I’ve had to endure over the past year has destroyed my life," she claimed. "No one should have to go through this."

Lorenz's message was criticized by many, including Carlson, who told Davis: "Now that we know that Taylor Lorenz is not only having her life destroyed because people disagree with her, but is even more destroyed because we pointed out that it is destroyed because people are disagreeing with her."

NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER TAYLOR LORENZ MOCKED FOR CLAIM 'ONLINE HARASSMENT' HAS 'DESTROYED MY LIFE'

"She stalks teenagers on the internet," Davis responded. "And this isn’t my opinion. She says as much and she even talks about how if she were a dude doing what she were doing, people would think it’s kind of creepy."

Carlson recalled that Lorenz had reached out to Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway and former Trump White House official Kellyanne Conway.

"She spoke to her personally [without] talking to her parents first. I didn’t even know that was legal," remarked Carlson. "You’re telling me she’s done it with other children?"

Davis repeated that Lorenz "harasses kids and teenagers and gets them to say things so she can basically mine them in her clips."

"What happen is when these little Bolshevik totalitarians get mad at you and accuse you of harassing them or being violent, what they actually want is to avoid any accountability for their own actions," he told Carlson.

"They use their identity as a sword and a shield. 'I can say things against you because of my identity, but you can’t come after me because of my identity.' It's disgusting."