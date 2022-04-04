Ana Navarro mocked over claim critical race theory is 'not taught to children'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN commentator Ana Navarro was mocked on social media for how she defended critical race theory (CRT) Sunday in response to a Republican congresswoman.

Defenders of CRT, a theory based on the notion U.S. institutions are inherently racist, have argued that the curriculum is not taught in K-12 school s and is only saved for college-level courses. Conservative critics have disputed that argument.

"Parents across America are paying attention to what their children are learning in the classroom, and they’re speaking up," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted Sunday. "Ban critical race theory."

PARENTS DISPUTE MEDIA NARRATIVE CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT IN SCHOOLS: ‘RIDICULOUS,’ ‘A JOKE’

In response to Blackburn's statement, Navarro tweeted "CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT TAUGHT TO CHILDREN" five times in a row. Her message amused several conservatives who argued that her decision to turn caps lock on had little to no effect on her much-disputed argument.

"Such a huge portion of political signaling today is stating blatantly false things repeatedly in all caps in public. It's some weird test of loyalty--a perverse creed," Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney tweeted.

"Is there some reason media people can't do basic reporting? CRT is, in fact, taught in some schools, but the much bigger concern is that CRT shapes school policies & curricula. This is not new information This should really be CRT Debate 101," said Neal McCluskey, director of the Cato Institute's Center for Educational Freedom.

"Oh, but it is, Ana. It is," conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey wrote.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson pulled out a specific example of a school district admitting that it tried to push CRT principles in the classroom. Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said last November that schools were "deeply using critical race theory," arguing students need to learn the curriculum "to better understand who they are."

"Detroit Superintendent: ‘We were very intentional about creating a curriculum, infusing materials and embedding critical race theory within our curriculum.’ One example of *many.* Will this quote seem more powerful if I repeat it several times in all caps?" Benson asked.

"How am I supposed to believe you if you don't use clapping emojis?" Fox News contributor Karol Markowicz wondered in her response to Navarro.

VIRGINIA COUNTY OFFICIALS ACKNOWLEDGE CRITICAL RACE THEORY INFLUENCES, ALIGNS WITH THEIR WORK

Others mocked Navarro by echoing her use of all caps.

"IF IT’S NOT BEING TAUGHT, WHY ARE YOU AFRAID OF BANNING IT?!?" former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker asked in his rebuttal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Left-leaning outlets like CNN and MSNBC have also pursued the narrative that CRT is not present in K-12. Yet former Vanderbilt University professor and author Carol Swain said differently at Fox Nation's " MisEducation of America " summit in Richmond, Va.

"That is the most ridiculous argument," Swain told Fox News Digital at the summit in January. She argued that while the theory may not be blatantly taught in classrooms and listed in teachers' syllabi, many of the CRT authors' ideas are presented via more condensed methods.

"There are numerous examples of this concept that came from the theorists in law schools – Derrick Bell, Richard Delgado, Kimberlé Crenshaw, that have been distilled into children’s books," Swain said.

Swain added those children's books, "are written in such a way to evoke White guilt and minority shame" and suggested the theory often goes by other names such as "culturally sensitive learning" or "social equity."