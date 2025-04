CNN's Scott Jennings taunted ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross for losing her job during a heated exchange centered around President Donald Trump's tariffs on Wednesday night.

While discussing the recent developments around Trump's tariffs, the conversation pivoted to the president's aspirations of acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

Cross slammed Trump's plans, claiming, "It’s a colonizer’s attitude to say, 'I like it, I’m just going to steal it.'"

"Steal what?" Jennings interjected.

"Land, land," Cross responded. "You cannot just go and say, ‘I like it, it’s mine now.’ It doesn’t work that way. That is what they’re trying to do. And in this new world order…"

Jennings chuckled and asked, "What?"

The two continued to argue, with Cross turning up the heat when she labeled Jennings "irrelevant."

"I’m not even talking about you. You’re not a member of government. So you’re irrelevant on that point. I’m talking about the president of the United States," Cross quipped.

Jennings fired back, saying, "You got fired from your job. How relevant are you?"

"Scott, if you want to engage in personal insults…" Cross replied before being interrupted by Jennings.

"I don't, but you do," Jennings responded.

Cross quickly blasted Jennings, saying, "What you lack in the legitimate point, you make up for it in personal insults."

Jennings once more told the ex-MSNBC host, "I don’t. You do."

The argument continued, with Cross claiming that Trump's foreign policy is causing the U.S. to become "increasingly isolated on the world stage."

Jennings disputed Cross's argument that the United States was becoming more isolated, to which Cross replied by accusing Jennings of engaging in "personal insults."

"So if you want to engage in personal insults, if I were you, I would reserve that for your party, who has increasingly isolated our position…" Cross said before being interrupted by other panelists.