School district responds to rumors of kids identifying as 'furries' after student protest

Utah's Nebo School District is pushing back on allegations from students about "furries" – people who identify as animals – in their middle school, with some rumors of animal-like "licking" and "biting."

About 75 parents and students at Mt. Nebo Middle School protested "furries" Wednesday, chanting during a walkout, "We the people, not the animals," "Compelled speech is not free speech," "Stop brainwashing us!"

At the same time, a petition circulated calling out the "furries." The petition, "Students for Humans at School, not animals aka furries," as of Thursday had over 1,800 signatures.

The petition asks the district to enforce its dress code policy which prohibits any "elements of a student's appearance that draw undo attention, distract, disrupt, or otherwise interfere with the learning atmosphere at school or at school activities and events, or that create a health, safety or welfare issue are prohibited."

"Please help us in taking care of our children's well being and safety while at school," the petition concludes.

The district denied that students were wearing full animal costumes, while students at the protests alleged some were wearing full animal face masks.

The district sent out an email to parents in response to the protest.

"We expect ALL students to be respectful towards each other while we are here at school. We hope you will treat others how you would like to be treated. Outstanding behavior might demonstrate curiosity, understanding, patience and tolerance," the district said. "One of our goals is to ensure that you are able to come to school, each day to learn the academic curriculum and appropriate citizenship. As responsible citizens, we hope you will look out for each other, take care of each other and treat each other with kindness."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the district called the allegations "misinformation that had been circulated online."

"We want to assure you that rumors circulating online about student behavior are completely untrue," the district said. "These are 11 and 12-year-old students, and while sometimes these children may come to school with a headband that has ears, sometimes with giant bows, and sometimes dressed as their favorite athlete, there have been no students attending school wearing masks, animal costumes, or acting like animals."

The district added that rumors of "biting, licking, costumes, or animal behavior" were "unfounded and are not occurring in our schools."

"We promptly address distractions to learning as well as dress code violations to maintain a positive learning environment for everyone… We encourage open communication. If parents or patrons have concerns, we encourage them to please reach out to the school administration or myself. Our top priority is a safe and supportive environment for both students and parents," the district said.