Trump Impeachment Inquiry
Published

Scaramucci declares Trump is 'done' as impeachment inquiry takes form: 'Only a matter of time now'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci suggested that President Trump's time in office is running out, insisting that it's "only a matter of time" before he's removed from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday announced a formal impeachment inquiry, saying "the president must be held accountable" for his "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and the betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

"This week, the president has admitted to asking the president of Ukraine to take actions which would benefit him politically," Pelosi said. "Therefore, today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella.

COMEY SAYS HE HOPES CONGRESS DOESN'T IMPEACH TRUMP: IT LETS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE 'OFF THE HOOK'

Ocasio-Cortez: What Trump has already admitted to are impeachable offensesVideo

"The president must be held accountable," she continued. "No one is above the law."

In the wake of Pelosi's announcement, Scaramucci, who worked for only a few days at the White House and has recently become a vocal critic of the president, said Trump's days in the Oval Office are numbered.

"He is gone. It's only a matter of time now and negotiation. @realDonaldTrump is done," Scaramucci said.

The impeachment debate was renewed last week after a "whistleblower" from the intelligence community called attention to a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the president, with aid to Ukraine frozen, allegedly urged an investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who'd had business dealings there.

The president has been accused of leveraging military aid to Ukraine in order for the nation to launch a probe into his political opponent.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.