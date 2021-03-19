Scandal-plagued Gov. Cuomo once allegedly threatened New York Times reporter: ‘I’m going to ruin you’

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., once told a prominent female New York Times reporter," I’m going to ruin you," according to a new report.

Boylan told New Yorker journalist Ronan Farrow about the governor’s "toxic" workplace, which included claims of inappropriate behavior, such as bullying, in addition to the sexual harassment allegations. "Cuomo and his aides were legendary for their bullying of the press," Farrow wrote.

Farrow then cited a "source familiar with the episode" who said Cuomo reportedly threatened Times reporter Susanne Craig.

CUOMO SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL MAY BE OVERSHADOWING NY'S NURSING HOME DEATHS, SOME CRITICS WORRY

"In a February, 2014, off-the-record dinner with the Times, Cuomo, after several drinks, began shouting at Susanne Craig, the newspaper’s Albany bureau chief, finally telling her, ‘I’m going to ruin you. As long as I live, I will never speak to you again,’" Farrow wrote. "Cuomo then stormed out of the restaurant."

Farrow added, "A Cuomo spokesperson acknowledged a ‘tense disagreement’ with Craig over an article."

Since Boylan’s claims last month about misconduct by Cuomo, other women came forward with similar allegations. The former darling of the liberal media now faces bipartisan calls to resign.

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

A few months after the alleged incident, Craig published a report headlined, "Cuomo’s Office Hobbled Ethics Inquiries by Moreland Commission," which detailed a three-month investigation into the governor’s office.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO ONCE TEASED BROTHER FOR BEING 'SINGLE AND READY TO MINGLE' AS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CLAIMS MOUNT

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment about claims Cuomo threatened Craig.

Craig, who still works for the Times, has recently been retweeting negative news articles about Cuomo.

Last month, Deputy White House press secretary TJ Ducklo resigned when comments he allegedly made to a reporter became public. Ducklo’s reported outburst is strikingly similar to the report regarding Cuomo’s treatment of the press.

"I will destroy you," Ducklo told Politico's Tara Palmeri, according to a report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has resisted calls to step down, despite multiple scandals ranging from sexual harassment allegations to accusations he covered up New York nursing home coronavirus deaths.