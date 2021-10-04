'Saturday Night Live' becomes latest to ridicule Sinema, Manchin for opposing key Biden legislation

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" became the latest liberal entity to ridicule Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not getting on board with President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar spending plan.

The left-leaning show spent the opening segment of its Saturday night program mocking the moderate Democrats, alongside appearances of other characters portraying Biden and "Squad" members Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY.

The scene opened with James Austin Johnson as Biden addressing the nation alongside Manchin (Aidy Bryant), Sinema (Cecily Strong), Omar (Ego Nwodim) and Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor) in an attempt to bridge the divide between progressives and moderates over his massive $3.5 trillion spending bill.

"Unlike our last president, I try to stay out of the limelight. Like an oil change, you don’t think about me until you absolutely have to. Right now America needs me. Democrats need me. I've got a major infrastructure bill and a historic social agenda I have to get passed," Biden says, before turning to Sinema and introducing her as one of the moderate Democrats in the negotiations.

"What do I want from this bill? I’ll never tell, because I didn’t come to Congress to make friends. And so far, mission accomplished," Sinema said, seemingly referencing claims that she hadn't made clear to Biden and other Democrats what about the bill she supported and opposed.

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER HAMMERED FOR FRAMING WHITE HOUSE APPEASEMENT OF JOE MANCHIN AS MAKING ‘GRUELING CUTS’

"Is it just me or does she look like all of the characters from ‘Scooby Doo’ at the same time?" Biden says, before introducing the others.

"That’s right. I’m a Democrat from West Virginia. If I vote for electric cars, they’re going to kill me," Manchin says, before later quipping that he needs young children to work the state's coal mines.

‘THE VIEW’S' JOY BEHAR EXPLODES ON KYRSTEN SINEMA, JOE MANCHIN: ‘THEY ARE THE ENEMIES … OF THE DEMOCRACY’

The skit portrayed Sinema as someone who lived to see things devolve into chaos, and Manchin as someone opposed to any sort of progressive policies.

"Can’t we compromise on anything? Isn’t something better than nothing?" Ocasio-Cortez asks.

"Look, as a wine-drinking, bisexual triathlete, I know what the average American wants," Sinema says. "They want to be put on hold when they call 9-1-1. They want bridges that just stop and car falls down. They want water so thick you can eat it with a fork. And I will fight for that no matter what. Unless my foot hurts, then I’ll go back to Arizona."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinema and Manchin have been the focus of intense criticism from their fellow Democrats and the media over the past few weeks as they've continued to oppose the Biden-backed spending plan. The sharp divide between progressives and moderates over the bill has raised new doubts about Democrats' ability to enact Biden's agenda, potentially jeopardizing their chances of maintaining strong levels of support heading into the 2022 midterm elections.