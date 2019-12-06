Sarah Sanders: President Trump 'will be fully vindicated' in Senate impeachment trial

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that she believes President Trump will be "fully vindicated" by the Senate in an impeachment trial.

“We will move forward and the president will continue doing what he has done throughout the entire process,” Sanders told “America’s Newsroom,” one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for articles of impeachment.

Sanders said the Senate trial will be much fairer to Trump, unlike the process in the House, expressing the hope that it will be done quickly so lawmakers can address the business of the country.

Pelosi’s announcement on Thursday comes after a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday featuring four law professors — most of them Democrat-invited witnesses who presented arguments for impeachment.

"The president's actions have seriously violated the Constitution," Pelosi said. Claiming America's democracy is at stake, she said: "The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”

Pelosi claimed the facts are now "uncontested" that Trump "abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security" by allegedly using aid as leverage to seek an investigation of the Bidens from Ukraine.

At the heart of the case is the allegation that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for political gain, while using U.S. aid as leverage. The records demonstrate that Trump sought that investigation, but Trump maintains there was no quid pro quo for aid and witnesses have not directly linked him to one.

Sanders said that the jobs report Friday was positive, citing 266,000 new jobs created and matching a 50-year unemployment low at 3.5 percent.

"I mean, no one can deny that under this president the country is doing spectacular, particularly the economy. I think the Democrats are making a big mistake by wasting all of their time focusing on this ridiculous sham that is going nowhere."

