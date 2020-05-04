Sarah Sanders calls out New York Times' take on Biden investigation: 'I thought it was an Onion headline'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders said on Monday that the idea of the Democratic National Committee taking the lead on an investigation of a sexual assault allegation against their own presidential candidate is “laughable.”

“I thought it was an Onion headline, not a New York Times headline. [The Times] should be embarrassed for themselves for even suggesting that idea,” the former White House press secretary told “Fox & Friends.”

BIDEN AGAIN DENIES TARA READE SEXUAL-ASSAULT CLAIM: 'IT NEVER HAPPENED. PERIOD.'

Sanders’ comments came after The New York Times editorial board faced mockery from multiple journalists Sunday after the board suggested that a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden be investigated – by none other than the Democratic National Committee.

The Times editorial called for records from Biden’s time in the Senate to be reviewed by what they called “an unbiased, apolitical panel, put together by the D.N.C.,” leading Axios' Jonathan Swan to speculate whether the Times actually was serious.

“Is this satire?” Swan tweeted, quoting the above language.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Sanders said that, at the end of the day, people just want fairness when it comes to these types of allegations against public figures. Sanders said that the hypocrisy that we have seen from the left is truly “mind-blowing.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The fact that they went so aggressively after Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh and then demanded to get to the bottom of things, but want to just brush this aside I think is the real challenge that most people are dealing with right now and they want to see a level of fairness from both sides.”

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.