Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy

Palin tells Harris Faulkner midterm election voters talking about 'gas, groceries, and grandkids'

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Alaska congressional candidate and former Gov. Sarah Palin (R) on Democrats prioritizing abortion over other issues on campaign trail.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) said Thursday she believes Democrats are "wasting money" by focusing on abortion in races across the U.S., as Republicans emphasize crime, the economy and the border crisis. 

The congressional candidate joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how Democrats are failing to address issues affecting the American people. 

"Normal people, normal voters, they're talking about gas, groceries, grandkids. They're talking about long-term solutions to the challenges that we're facing," she said, adding that "abortion is not the issue" that will motivate most voters.

Palin said Democrats lack answers for the struggling economy, so they want to shift the conversation. 

DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR ARIZONA GOV IS LATEST TO SUPPORT NO LIMITS ON ABORTION

According to a Politico analysis last month, Democrats had spent more than $18 million on more than 100 abortion-centered TV ads. 

FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. Fox News Channel said Wednesday, June 24, 2015, that it was not renewing Palin's contract as a contributor. The professional divorce, first reported in Politico, was described as amicable. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (AP)

A new CBS/YouGov poll shows Republicans with a slight lead over Democrats and the economy far ahead of abortion as the top issue on voters' minds just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections.

Of the voters who said they were likely to vote in November, 82% said the economy was very important to them as they cast their vote, while 76% said inflation was very important. 

Palin also reacted to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raising more funds than its GOP counterpart. 

"We have to have faith that the voters can see past the BS in the ads that cost so much money and all the fundraising, all that, and just focus on what the issues are, what the people want and what they deserve."

ST. PAUL, MN. - JULY 2022: McKayla Wolff left and Karen Wolff, joined hands as they rallied for abortion rights at the capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday  July 17, 2022.  Thousands of Minnesotans are expected to march to the Capitol on Sunday to call on lawmakers to make the state a leader in abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune)

Fox News' Power Rankings predict Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives in November with a 13-seat majority. It also predicts the battle for the Senate remains a tossup.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.