Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) said Thursday she believes Democrats are "wasting money" by focusing on abortion in races across the U.S., as Republicans emphasize crime, the economy and the border crisis.

The congressional candidate joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how Democrats are failing to address issues affecting the American people.

"Normal people, normal voters, they're talking about gas, groceries, grandkids. They're talking about long-term solutions to the challenges that we're facing," she said, adding that "abortion is not the issue" that will motivate most voters.

Palin said Democrats lack answers for the struggling economy, so they want to shift the conversation.

According to a Politico analysis last month, Democrats had spent more than $18 million on more than 100 abortion-centered TV ads.

A new CBS/YouGov poll shows Republicans with a slight lead over Democrats and the economy far ahead of abortion as the top issue on voters' minds just weeks ahead of the November midterm elections .

Of the voters who said they were likely to vote in November, 82% said the economy was very important to them as they cast their vote, while 76% said inflation was very important.

Palin also reacted to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raising more funds than its GOP counterpart.

"We have to have faith that the voters can see past the BS in the ads that cost so much money and all the fundraising, all that, and just focus on what the issues are, what the people want and what they deserve."

Fox News' Power Rankings predict Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives in November with a 13-seat majority. It also predicts the battle for the Senate remains a tossup.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report